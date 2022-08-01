Himachal flash floods: Over 150 stuck at Lahaul-Spiti

Himachal flash floods: 3 rescued from river in Kullu, over 150 stuck at Lahaul-Spiti

Residential buildings along the Beas river were vacated by Kullu district administration after a flash flood at Bahang village in Manali

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Aug 01 2022, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 15:02 ist
Flooded Bear river following heavy monsoon rains, at Bahang, in Manali. Credit: PTI Photo

Three people stranded at a river were rescued and 30 buildings vacated due to flash floods in Kullu district, officials said on Monday.

A team of police and fire brigade personnel carried out the rescue operation near the 14 miles area in Manali tehsil on Sunday, the state disaster management department said.

The residential buildings along the Beas river were vacated by Kullu district administration after a flash flood at Bahang village in Manali, officials said, adding that two newly constructed temporary footbridges got washed away.

Meanwhile, more than 150 people are stranded in Lahaul-Spiti district due to a flash flood there, officials said

According to the Lahaul-Spiti District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), a rescue team comprising administration, police and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel is at the spot.

The people are stranded near Chatru and Dorni Morh as Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphoo road in Lahaul sub division is blocked due to a flash flood that occurred at Dorni nullah around at 11.15 pm on Sunday, the DEOC said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himachal Pradesh
Flood
India News

What's Brewing

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

 