Hinduja group to invest Rs 35,000 crore in Maharashtra

An official said the group has identified 11 sectors for investment in the state, including infrastructure, biotech, Electric Vehicles, manufacturing and health

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 16 2022, 07:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 07:37 ist
An MoU was signed between the state government and Hinduja group in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Credit: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

The Maharashtra Government on Thursday said the Hinduja group will be investing Rs 35,000 crore in the state.

The Chief Minister's Office tweeted that an MoU was signed between the state government and Hinduja group in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

G P Hinduja and Ashok Hinduja of the Hinduja group were present on the occasion.

An official said the group has identified 11 sectors for investment in the state, including infrastructure, biotech, Electric Vehicles, manufacturing and health.

The Shinde government had come under fire earlier this year when Maharashtra lost some big-ticket projects including Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant to other states.

Business News
Hinduja Group
Maharashtra

