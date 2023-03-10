Hindustan Unilever appoints Rohit Jawa as new MD & CEO

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Friday announced the appointment of Rohit Jawa as the Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will take over from Sanjiv Mehta, the present incumbent, Sanjiv Mehta, who will retire after holding the office since 2013.

Jawa, presently the Chief of Transformation for Unilever in London, will take over the leadership role for five years with effect from June 27, 2023. The 56-year-old, who joined Hindustan Unilever as a management trainee over three decades ago, served in key managerial roles for Unilever in different geographical regions, including India, South East Asia and North Asia.

“He has a deep understanding of the business landscape, particularly in Asia, and has led the transformation of Unilever businesses in China and Philippines. I am certain that with his astute business acumen, and growth mindset Rohit will take HUL to the next level of performance," applauded Nitin Paranjpe, non-executive chairman of HUL.

Industry watchers are heralding the appointment as a positive move.

“It does seem like Unilever compass organisation, which was led by Rohit, has been well received internally. However, there are significant challenges internally and within the India FMCG landscape for him to navigate like making the GSK merger work, continuing the strategic direction of Shikhar and managing the significant increase in competitive intensity with the Reliance retail onslaught,” said Akshay D' Souza, Chief of Growth & Insights, Bizom, a retail intelligence firm.

“Rohit Jawa, a transformation specialist, with a deep understanding of markets, technologies, and best-in-class models, is well-placed to lead the next era of growth at HUL,” said Nikhil Behl, Group CEO of Images Group & INDIA food forum.

“With his recent work in many Asian markets, Rohit will bring added conviction to emerging categories. That can add just the right zing to this phase at HUL," said Damodar Mall, CEO Grocery Retail, Reliance Retail.

“Unlike his predecessor (Sanjiv Mehta), given that Rohit's got lesser years to retirement, he will also need to groom someone else to take over from him sooner than later. That change management and mentoring will be critical to the future success of HUL,” D’Souza noted.