Hindustan Unilever lowers prices of soaps and detergents

Hindustan Unilever, one of India's biggest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, has reduced the prices of its soaps and detergents this month by 2-19 per cent, according to the company’s distributors.

The company has reduced the prices of Surf Excel Liquid (to Rs 112 from Rs 115 for a 500-ml pack) and Rin detergent powder (to Rs 99 from Rs 103 for a 1-kg pack). The price of Lifebuoy soap (pack of four of 125 gm each) has been reduced from Rs 140 to Rs 132, while Dove soaps (50 gm) now cost Rs 22 compared to Rs 27 earlier.

The price cut comes as a relief for consumers, as most of the FMCG companies had increased their product prices over the past few months due to the surge in cost of raw materials, as per a report of Business Standard.

According to industry analysts, FMCG companies had increased their product prices by 8-15 per cent in the last four quarters. Even after the reduction in prices, the new prices are still higher compared to that of last year.

A distributor of Hindustan Unilever said, the company has communicated new prices to its distributors. The lower-priced products will hit the market in the next fortnight.