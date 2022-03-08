Hire women for their qualities, not their gender: Vineeta Singh

We bring you the second of our special series of stories during the week of International Women’s Day. Founder-turned-investor Vineeta Singh, the CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, tells DH’s Prathik Desai the challenges she faced in her journey as an entrepreneur. Edited excerpts.

Have you set specific goals for the women in your firm?

We give every employee an opportunity to pre-set their own goals with achievable timelines, we then ensure to foster an environment that helps them achieve those goals. All our employees, largely comprising women, have an opportunity to network and grow personally and professionally within the organisation and outside. They are always encouraged to voice their opinions and thoughts because we know how much value it holds.

What were the challenges you faced as a woman entrepreneur?

My challenges were similar to what every other entrepreneur faces in this industry. One of the challenges faced early in the company was working capital. Managing the credit cycle is key to keeping the working capital cycle to a bare minimum which, in turn, ensures efficient capital use and rotation. With the little funding we had when we started, this was really tough - I recall times when we were out of stock and yet couldn’t order a new batch of products because we just didn’t have the money.

What percentage of your employees are women?

I’ve always felt strongly about creating something for women and by women. Extremely proud of the fact that our power workforce comprises over 70% women. Additionally, women employees hold a majority of the top management roles in the company.

Some say women are hired not because of merit but because they check the diversity box. How do you respond to that?

We hire employees on the basis of their merit since we believe that their work speaks for themselves. The qualities of a person and what they contribute to the team matter far more than their gender.

What are some of the qualities of your supportive male colleagues?

There aren’t any particular unique qualities that one needs to possess to create an inclusive ecosystem. We work on a principle that every individual has the freedom and space to express their thoughts and visions, alike.

What are you doing to retain the women you hire?

We ensure to create a positive environment because we understand how conducive it is to work in (one). Also, work-life balance is given a priority so that everyone can manage the multiple roles they play and feel supported while doing so. These steps are not just limited to women in the company, but everyone who needs support.

How does it feel to be on the other side of the table?

It’s definitely a new feeling being on the other side, since being an entrepreneur is all I’ve known until now, but it’s a feeling I could get used to. Mentoring budding entrepreneurs is something I’ve realised I do with great passion and enthusiasm. Across my years in the industry, I have tackled and solved a lot of challenges, and it feels great to share and mentor someone, who is now facing a similar challenge.

