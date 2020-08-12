Hiring activities see month-on-month uptick in July: Naukri JobSpeak Index

With the nationwide lockdown relaxations and re-opening of key industries, there has been a slight increase in hiring activities during July compared to the previous month, according to Naukri JobSpeak Index.

About 1,263 job postings in July marks an improvement of 5 percent in hiring activities compared to 1,208 in June, as per the Index.

The phased reopening and regulated relaxations of many key industries have paved the way for a slight recovery in hiring activities but hiring is still down by 47 percent in July 2020 compared to the same month last year, it added.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activities based on the job listings on website.

Industries such as hotel, restaurants, airlines and travel witnessed an 80 percent decline in job postings, while retail was down 71 percent, real estate 60 percent and oil and gas and power (58 percent) in July compared with last year same time, it said.

However, it added that key sectors like business procession outsourcing and IT-enabled services saw a decline of 42 percent, FMCG 39 percent, pharma or biotech 38 percent, IT-hardware 30 percent and medical or healthcare 20 percent) in hiring in July this year as compared to the year-ago month.

Given the rise in Covid-19 cases in metros and lockdown in a few places, the hiring activities in big cities declined more than 50 percent as compared with the national average of a 47 percent dip, as per the report.

Metro cities such as Chennai saw a 55 percent decline, Mumbai 54 percent and Bengaluru 54 percent in hiring, it said.

Smaller cities such as Chandigarh saw a 28 percent dip, Jaipur with 25 percent and Kochi 33 percent in hiring, it added.

According to the index, recruitment across the board declined at varying experience levels with the entry-level experience bands, up to 3 years of experience, witnessing the sharpest decline of 51 percent.

It said that key sectors such as recruitment or employment grew by 37 percent, media and entertainment by 36 percent and construction and engineering by 27 percent driving the hiring activities in July compared to June.

Hiring activities in industries such as banking financial services and insurance also went up by 16 percent, auto (14 percent), telecom (13 percent) and IT-hardware (9 percent), while the IT-software sector was flat sequentially, it added.

The index also suggested that education or teaching with a decline of 22 percent, hospitality 5 percent and retail 2 percent sectors witnessed a dip in hiring activities even in sequential comparisons.

"July 2020 marks a marginal recovery in month-on-month hiring activities," said Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal.

He added that industries such as recruitment and employment, media and entertainment and construction or engineering bounce back with positive signs in hiring month-on-month as lockdown restrictions are eased further.

While the year-on-year hiring is still impacted leading to a decline of 47 percent in July, it is interesting to see emerging cities leading the way in job market recovery versus metros which are declining by more than 50 percent, he added.