Honda Cars India domestic sales fall to 7,821 units in January

The company's vehicle exports also declined 17 per cent at 1,434 units in the reporting month as against 1,722 units last year

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 01 2023, 23:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 23:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Honda Cars India domestic sales plunged by a quarter percentage point to 7,821 units in January.

The same stood at 10,427 units in the year-ago period, according to a statement.

The company's vehicle exports also declined 17 per cent at 1,434 units in the reporting month as against 1,722 units last year.

"January 2023 volumes were in line with our expectations, as we are focusing on seamless transition of our line-up to the upcoming new emission norms under RDE regime," Yuichi Murata, Director of marketing and sales at Honda Cars India Ltd, said.

He said the company is optimistic about its performance in 2023, fuelled by strong customer demand in the automotive sector.

Honda Cars India
Business News

