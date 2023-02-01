Honda Cars India domestic sales fall to 7,821 units in January

Honda Cars India domestic sales plunged by a quarter percentage point to 7,821 units in January.
The same stood at 10,427 units in the year-ago period, according to a statement.
The company's vehicle exports also declined 17 per cent at 1,434 units in the reporting month as against 1,722 units last year.
"January 2023 volumes were in line with our expectations, as we are focusing on seamless transition of our line-up to the upcoming new emission norms under RDE regime," Yuichi Murata, Director of marketing and sales at Honda Cars India Ltd, said.
He said the company is optimistic about its performance in 2023, fuelled by strong customer demand in the automotive sector.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023
Tendulkar felicitates women U19 WC-winning cricket team
George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock Hall nominees
First tigress brought to MP under special project dies
What became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget
FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs