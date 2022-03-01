Honda Cars wholesales dip 23% in Feb

Honda Cars wholesales dip 23% in Feb

Exports stood at 2,337 units last month as compared with 987 units in February 2021

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 01 2022, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 18:15 ist
The company had dispatched 9,324 units to dealers in the domestic market during February 2021. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Honda Cars India on Tuesday reported a 23 per cent decline in domestic sales to 7,187 units for February.

The company had dispatched 9,324 units to dealers in the domestic market during February 2021.

Exports stood at 2,337 units last month as compared with 987 units in February 2021.

"We are witnessing improvement in consumer sentiment as Covid-situation seems to be tapering off and markets are opening-up. This is positive for the industry.

"On the supply side, chip shortage continued to impact our production and despatches in Feb'22. We hope the situation improves in future so that we can meet the market demand more effectively," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
Honda Cars India
sales

What's Brewing

A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, IPCC warns

A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, IPCC warns

Chhattisgarh govt to buy cow urine from farmers

Chhattisgarh govt to buy cow urine from farmers

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

 