Honda forays into marine business in India

Auto giant Honda’s motor and generator arm, Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP), announced its entry into the marine business in India with its 4-stroke motors from April 2022.

It will manufacture motors and equipment for industries such as maritime border security, tourism and commercial fishing.

Honda claims that the cutting-edge technology will aid in optimised performance in both sea and inland river systems.

Takahiro Ueda, Chairman and Managing Director, HIPP said that the company aims to provide perfect solutions for those engaged in maritime operations and establish a robust and sustainable ecosystem.

“We aim to leverage our long-standing patronage in the Indian market, opening up avenues for collaboration with government agencies and private sector utilities through our channel partners to develop the Indian marine market to its full potential”, Ueda told DH.

According to some estimates, the marine industry is expected to rise by about Rs 1,400 crore. The Japanese multinational is eyeing India’s vast coastline of over 8,000 km and business opportunities in places like Kashmir, Andaman, Goa, and Kerala.

Gagan Pal, vice president & Head of Marketing, HIPP, informed DH that the subsidiary of the automobile giant aims to garner Rs 5 crore worth of topline in the next 2-3 years. “To achieve this, investment is no bar when it comes to challenging the market”.

The models launched feature what the company as “industry’s first” along with Honda’s automobile technology to enhance performance.

Watch latest videos by DH here: