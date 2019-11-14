Honda launches BS-VI-compliant SP 125 bike at Rs 72,900

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday launched a new BS VI-compliant bike SP 125 with new features.

The new bike replaces the company's 125cc model CB Shine SP. The Japanese two-wheeler major would, however, continue to sell BS-IV CB Shine in the market. SP 125 price starting at Rs 72,900 (ex-showroom Delhi).

“The new model would raise the bar for technology, style and performance in the 125 cc motorcycle segment, said HMSI President, CEO and Managing Director Minoru Kato.

The new model delivers 16 per cent better fuel efficiency, said the company.

HMSI Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, “The production of the SP 125 has begun and the model would start arriving at the dealerships by the end of this month."

On slowdown in the domestic market, he said the company did not anticipate any change in the market dynamics for at least 3-4 months owing to various macroeconomic factors. However the company is on schedule with the introduction plans of BS-VI compliant models, he added.