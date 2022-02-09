Honda posts 17% fall in Q3 operating profit

Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday third-quarter operating profit fell 17 per cent to 229 billion yen ($1.98 billion) as a persistent global chip shortage curbed car production.
Profit for the three months to December was higher than an average forecast of 166.2 billion yen based on estimates from nine analysts, Refinitiv data shows.
The Japanese automaker raised its full-year profit forecast to 800 billion yen from 660 billion. That is higher than a mean profit of 726.5 billion yen based on forecasts by 21 analysts.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Himmat Shah’s bronzes evoke his signature style
Homophobic taboo behind number 24 in Brazilian football
Living the plantation life
‘Work from museum’ a new alternative to WFH
DH Toon: Karnataka schools shut due to 'mutating virus'
Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways
'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'
India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs