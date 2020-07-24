HK developer CK Asset sells Chengdu project for $1 bln

Hong Kong developer CK Asset sells Chengdu development project for $1 billion

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • Jul 24 2020, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 16:47 ist
Li Ka-shing, founder of CK Asset. Credit: AFP

CK Asset, founded by tycoon Li Ka-shing, said it had sold a residential and commercial development project in the Southwest Chinese city of Chengdu for around $1 billion.

The company expected an unaudited gain of HK$3.8 billion ($490.22 million) from the disposal to a company jointly owned by Chinese property developers Yuzhou Group and Chengdu Ruizhuo Real Estate Co, it said in a filing on Thursday night.

CK Asset's shares gained as much as 1.6 percent in early trading on Friday, outperforming the broader market, before retreating 0.2 percent at midday. Yuzhou Group fell 1.5 percent while Hang Seng Index eased 1.8 percent.

In a separate statement, the Hong Kong developer said Li Ka-shing and company chairman Victor Li remain confident in the mainland China and Hong Kong markets, and it is the largest Hong Kong business in mainland China covering various industries.

It added the gains from the Chengdu disposal is on par with the HK$28 billion average annual income it made from property sales in the mainland in the past decade.

Li Ka-shing has been criticized by some mainland media in the past for "exiting China" after pocketing lucrative profits.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hong Kong
China
Chengdu
Business News

What's Brewing

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

 