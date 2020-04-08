Hong Kong shares open lower after rally

Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday with losses following a two-day rally, while investors remained on edge over uncertainties caused by the coronavirus epidemic.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.26 percent, or 61.97 points, to 24,191.32.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.53 percent, or 14.85 points, to 2,805.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.46 percent, or 7.94 points, to 1,735.43.
