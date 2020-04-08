Hong Kong shares open lower after rally

AFP
AFP, Hong Kong,
  • Apr 08 2020, 08:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 08:21 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AP Photo)

Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday with losses following a two-day rally, while investors remained on edge over uncertainties caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.26 percent, or 61.97 points, to 24,191.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.53 percent, or 14.85 points, to 2,805.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.46 percent, or 7.94 points, to 1,735.43.

Hong Kong
Stock Markets
