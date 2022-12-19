Honing talent on merit: Eliminating gender disparity at the workplace

‘Workplace’ is exactly what it sounds like. It’s an institution where employees devote themselves and their skills to create value. Nowhere does gender emerge in this universal definition, nor has it ever been an accurate means of measuring talent or estimating efficiency. Progressive organisations across the world agree, as they increasingly witness women standing tall in the face of male domination to emerge successful and promote inclusivity stronger across hierarchies.

Women have established that they are just as good as their male counterparts in all spheres, from sports to academics, from politics to business, but we still have a long way to go towards attaining gender equality at work. Emphasis on meritocracy will ensure that talent, dedication, and drive, are factors affecting recognition and not one’s gender.

Regardless of any existing biases, there are ways to achieve a balanced work environment that respects talent equally and rewards good work. Let’s explore some such avenues.

Pay parity

A 2021 study -The Glass Ceiling- Leadership Gender Balance in NSE 200 Companies - indicates that women in top management and senior roles earn a far lower average compensation than their equivalent male colleagues. Such disparity in compensation can be solved by evaluation based on the employees’ education, skill sets, experience and domain knowledge. Once we focus on these qualifiers, move closer to eliminating pay disparity based on gender. This is the first and foremost step that organisations should take to truly honour the value their people bring to the table.

Hire for the role

The biggest conglomerates of the world have nurtured thought leaders and visionaries who have scaled up the growth of their industries over time. Aspirants look up to such brands and hope to nurture a career with them. Organisations must do away with sustaining age-old biases, prejudices and a ‘bro culture’ that drains value in the long run. A fair evaluation would translate to hiring a candidate for their expertise.

Enforce non-discrimination policies

The Government of India is proactively ensuring a healthy workplace ecosystem by combining 25 laws into three codes on social security, industrial relations, and occupational safety, health, and working conditions. On this note, companies enforcing strong diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies become talent magnets because of their industry reputation. Such policies secure the interests of employees and benefit dedicated, hardworking women as they pave their career paths with determination.

Noticeable progress in India

While it has been slow, the wheel is certainly turning, with companies enforcing gender-neutral hiring practices. Women are also showcasing their excellence, adapting to expanding KRAs and performing exceptionally well in traditionally male-dominated roles such as structural engineering. With encouragement from the top management, we are seeing an increasing number of women in leadership roles across departments like Legal, HR, Finance and more.

The time is now, for the Indian corporate culture to pave the way for a gender-neutral ecosystem that rewards ‘everyone’.

(The author is the chief human resources officer at K Raheja Corp.)