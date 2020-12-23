How Apple missed the chance to get behind Tesla's wheel

How Apple missed the chance to get behind Tesla's wheel

Musk tweeted that he reached out to Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla for "1/10th of our current value"

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 23 2020, 08:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2020, 09:21 ist
Tesla, founded by Elon Musk, has seen its shares soar by 700% in 2020. Credit: Reuters

Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he reached out to Apple's Tim Cook "during the darkest days of the Model 3 program" to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla for "1/10th of our current value".

"He refused to take the meeting," said Musk replying to a Twitter chain which cited a Reuters story on Apple targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology on Monday.

Read | Tesla debuts into S&P after frantic trading on December 18

The iPhone maker's automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014 when it first started to design its own vehicle from scratch.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Apple
Tesla
Elon Musk

What's Brewing

On Delhi's doorstep: A spirited protest

On Delhi's doorstep: A spirited protest

Karnataka: Selfhood & a struggle for universal justice

Karnataka: Selfhood & a struggle for universal justice

The Lead: The state of the automobile industry

The Lead: The state of the automobile industry

DH Toon | JD(S) no chameleon: HDK on 'siding with BJP'

DH Toon | JD(S) no chameleon: HDK on 'siding with BJP'

Biryani tops India's lockdown food pick in 2020: Report

Biryani tops India's lockdown food pick in 2020: Report

 