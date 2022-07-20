How companies are trying to avoid 5% GST on pre-packed items

After the Centre imposed a 5 per cent Goods and Service Tax (GST) on pre-packed, labelled food items weighing more than 25 kg, the companies have found a way to avoid GST on their products.

According to a report by Economic Times, the companies selling branded rice, wheat, flour, or atta, and pulses have started making heavier packets. These packets are meant for kirana stores from where consumers can buy commodities in loose form, for which GST is not levied.

The Centre on Sunday informed that pre-packaged food items weighing more than 25 kgs in a single packet would be exempted from GST. The Finance Ministry also announced a list of items that will be exempted from the GST when sold loose, and not pre-packed or pre-labelled.

Also Read | Relief to households: No GST on these items

"Grain and pulses manufacturers can now produce single packets above 25 kg and sell to the kirana stores. The kirana store owner can just tear the packet and sell to the consumers according to their requirements. The consumers will not have to pay the GST," Bimal Kothari, chairman of the Indian Pulses and Grains Association, told ET.

The government clarified states levied sales tax or VAT on foodgrains in the pre-Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime and the present levy on cereals, pulses, flour, curd and lassi is an exercise to curb tax leakage. However, There have been vociferous protests by Opposition parties over the GST on daily use items and other issues.