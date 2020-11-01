How to approach investing this festive season

The festive season, with Diwali at its heart, is marked by many signature elements - family get-togethers, happy meals and happier hearts, bright lights in every corner of the house, and a lot of sweets and savories. Festival shopping against the backdrop of jaw-dropping discounts and irresistible deals has been another trademark of celebrations in India. 2020 may have been a turbulent ride so far, but finally, the year’s festive season is here. Navratri sparked the cheer, and Diwali promises to only make it brighter.

This auspicious time, specifically Diwali, is traditionally linked to wealth creation and prosperity. This year, it takes more significance due to the challenges caused by the pandemic. With new trends emerging to keep the festive cheer alive in this pandemic, there are a few lessons that we can learn from this shift to make financial planning more effective. These insights from our ‘new normal’ festivities will help us in laying a strong foundation for material prosperity we all wish for during this season.

Family first

Where families earlier stretched their festive budgets to impress and celebrate lavishly, this year festivities are more subdued and centric to families. With all the time during the lockdown, family bonds have become strong. People want to spend time with their loved ones, having a hearty conversation over a good meal. Make better utilization of your time with your family by discussing your short-term and long-term financial needs. This exercise will make goals more inclusive and lay a path to secure the financial future of your family as a unit.

Being mindful

This pandemic has made each of us more conscious when it comes to utilising our resources. Right from ensuring no wastage to avoiding unnecessary spending, everyone is more aware

of the need to live within our means. As we celebrate our festivals with this awareness, it is imperative to remember that mindfulness can go a long way in improving every aspect of our life, including finances. Drawing a budget and sticking to it and saving before spending helps to secure your finances better than going with the flow.

Digital celebrations

With video conference calls replacing in-person family meets and online stores taking a big slice of the festive shopping pie, technology has been the redeemer we needed. The online get-together spreads cheer in the current situation by bringing friends and families together and blurring the physical distances. This newfound love for technology can be a boon in planning your finances as well. Several online tools now make it simpler to save and invest for your financial goals. By keying in a few details about your finances, you can get a customised financial plan. You can even automate your savings and investments online to ensure discipline in your financial journey.

Online shopping

Online stores have been the epicenter of activity, with more people flocking to their favorite apps and sites to take advantage of festive deals. According to a study, this year, over 50% of

festival shopping is likely to be completed online. With several festive discounts doing the rounds, online shopping is a great way to optimise spends. By comparing various deals, you can make the right purchase decisions within your budget. Apply this strategy the next time you plan to save or invest online. Comparing features, credibility, and offers of financial service providers will help you to make the most of your investments.

Gold is old

It is a widely practiced tradition to buy gold during the festive season. However, parking a lump sum in gold this year may not be feasible for many, given these uncertain times. Instead of buying gold, starting a SIP can be the new festive tradition. By infusing smaller amounts of capital into equities or mutual funds of your choice over the long run, you get to benefit on various fronts. SIPs diversify your portfolio, give you the advantage of rupee cost averaging, and help you cultivate a disciplined savings habit.

With new realities, it is time for us to switch up the way we celebrate and the way we invest - all for the better!