HP Adhesives shares list at 16% premium over issue price

The initial public offering of HP Adhesives made a stellar debut on Monday with 16 per cent premium on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Shares listed at Rs 319 as against issue price of Rs 274 fixed by the company, listing at a gain of Rs 45 per share.

On the National Stock Exchange, the IPO debuted at Rs 315 a piece, a gain of Rs 41 (14.96 per cent premium). At 10:01 AM, the share was locked in an upper circuit of 5 per cent at Rs 324.96.

The Mumbai-based company’s listing was largely in line with what it was trading in the grey market, an unofficial market for unlisted securities, trading at a premium of Rs 80.

HP Adhesives manufactures a wide range of consumer adhesives and sealants like PVC, CPVC, PVA adhesives, PVC pipe lubricants, acrylic sealant and synthetic rubber adhesive.

In what has been a strong year for the primary markets, the IPO follows suit even as markets were recently spooked over fears of the Omicron variant.

Earlier, the IPO was subscribed 21 times on the back of solid individual investors’ subscription, attracting bids for 52.9 million equity shares as against an issue size of 252.8 million. Retail investors had bid 81 times of the reserved portion, with non-institutional investors chipping in 19 times the issue. Qualified institutional investors bid for 1.82 times.

HP Adhesives had fixed a price band of Rs 262-274 per share comprising fresh issue of 41.4 lakh equity shares worth over Rs 113 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.57 lakh equity shares worth Rs 12.5 crore.

In its draft red herring prospectus, the company had said that as of June 30, 2021, their distribution network comprised 4 depots and had more than 750 distributors who cater to over 50,000 dealers across India. It intends to deploy the IPO proceeds towards working capital and capacity expansion.

