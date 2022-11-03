HPCL posts Rs 2,475.7 crore net loss in Q2

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday reported second straight quarterly loss as it held prices of petrol, diesel and LPG despite rising costs.
The company registered a net loss of Rs 2,475.69 crore in July-September, according to a company's filing with the stock exchanges.
HPCL had posted Rs 1,918.89 crore net profit in the same period a year back.
Revenue was up 30 per cent to Rs 1.13 lakh crore.
