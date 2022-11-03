HPCL posts Rs 2,475.7 crore net loss in Q2

HPCL posts Rs 2,475.7 crore net loss in Q2

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 03 2022, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 15:24 ist
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Credit: DH File Photo

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday reported second straight quarterly loss as it held prices of petrol, diesel and LPG despite rising costs.

The company registered a net loss of Rs 2,475.69 crore in July-September, according to a company's filing with the stock exchanges.

HPCL had posted Rs 1,918.89 crore net profit in the same period a year back.

Revenue was up 30 per cent to Rs 1.13 lakh crore. 

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Business News
Earnings

