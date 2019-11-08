HR integration to be prioritised for merger:Indian Bank

Indian Bank MD and CEO Padmaja Chunduru has said that the integration of human resource will be accorded priority to ensure smooth amalgamation of Allahabad Bank with the lender.

She said the merger will open "new vistas of consolidation, bonding, hope and growth" for the proposed entity.

"The HR integration shall be accorded priority to ensure smooth and seamless amalgamation as also to instantly sort out issues coming in the way," Allahabad Bank said in a statement, quoting Chunduru.

In a meeting of Allahabad Bank and Indian Bank in the city on Wednesday, she told executives, staffs and officers of both the banks that the amalgamation of two banks is aimed at bringing about "scale of operations and qualitative exposure in different areas for employees and improvement in economy and country at large".

Chunduru assured the employees of both the banks to provide better opportunity for their progress.

The meeting was attended by two executive directors of Allahabad Bank.