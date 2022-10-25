HSBC Q3 pretax profit falls 42% on impairments

The London-headquartered lender posted a pretax profit of $3.15 billion for the three months ended September 30

Reuters
Reuters, Singapore,
  • Oct 25 2022, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 11:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

HSBC reported on Tuesday a drop of 42 per cent in third-quarter profit, on the back of rising credit loss provisions and other impairments, but its net interest income surged as banks benefit from rising interest rates.

The London-headquartered lender posted a pretax profit of $3.15 billion for the three months ended September 30, down from $5.4 billion a year ago, compared with the $2.45 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

The results included an impairment of $2.4 billion, following reclassification of the bank's retail operations in France to be held for sale.

