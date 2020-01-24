Huawei exec in limbo as Canada judge adjourns extradition hearing

A Canadian judge on Thursday adjourned proceedings over whether or not to send Chinese Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to the United States to face fraud charges.

"I'm reserving judgement on this matter," said British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Heather Holmes at the end of a four-day hearing, effecting leaving Meng in limbo as no date was set for a decision.

Meng is wanted by US authorities for allegedly lying to the HSBC bank about Huawei's relationship with its Iran-based affiliate Skycom, putting the bank at risk of violating US sanctions against Tehran.

Further hearings are scheduled for April, June and September