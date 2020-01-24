Huawei exec in limbo as Canada judge adjourns extradition hearing

Canada judge adjourns Huawei exec extradition hearing

  Jan 24 2020, 09:56am ist
  updated: Jan 24 2020, 10:30am ist
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, after a short morning session that ended the fourth day of trial in her extradition case, leaves British Columbia Supreme Court with her security detail on January 23, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (AFP

A Canadian judge on Thursday adjourned proceedings over whether or not to send Chinese Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to the United States to face fraud charges.

"I'm reserving judgement on this matter," said British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Heather Holmes at the end of a four-day hearing, effecting leaving Meng in limbo as no date was set for a decision.

Meng is wanted by US authorities for allegedly lying to the HSBC bank about Huawei's relationship with its Iran-based affiliate Skycom, putting the bank at risk of violating US sanctions against Tehran.

Further hearings are scheduled for April, June and September

 

