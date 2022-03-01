Huawei has long-term strategy for India which will not change: APAC VP

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei understands the current business situation in India but it has a long-term strategy for the country as it is a big market and has huge potential for growth, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

Huawei Asia Pacific Vice President Jay Chen, in a virtual roundtable from Barcelona, said the company will cover India under all of its initiatives.

"India is a very big market with a huge potential and Huawei has a long-term strategy in India. We understand the current situation and it's possible that sometimes the situation might change.

"Our strategy however remains unchanged and we have our confidence in this market. You know, this market currently has a huge requirement and huge space for further growth and development... this is something that will not change," Chen said.

He was responding to questions around Huawei's business plans in India under the present situation when the government has kept it out of the 5G business and also not approved it as a trusted source for telecom gear procurement. The development followed border clashes between India and China in Ladakh.

"India has a huge potential and space to grow. We have a long-term strategy for the future in a huge market like India. We are very closely monitoring the India market with regards to policy, current environment, and developments in the industry," Chen said.

He added that Huawei is a technology leader, and will continue to offer its technology and knowhow to help Indian industries and its ecosystem.

Huawei had last year announced investing $100 million in the Asia pacific startup ecosystem over the next three years with plans to expand its Spark Program to India after the pandemic situation eases in the country. However, there has been no visible engagement by Huawei under this program in India.

Chen said Spark started in Singapore then expanded to Hong Kong, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia.

"This year Spark program will go to more countries in the region. I am very happy to share with you this Spark program practice has also been copied to the other regions of Huawei global landscape such as Latin America and Middle East.

"Of course India is covered under this program. We don't give different treatment to different countries. India is very dynamic for startups and India is also a huge market for SMEs. I hope we can have more participation from India," Chen said.

He further said the company has been conducting information and communication technology (ICT) training programs in India even under the existing situation.

"In India we also conducted some ICT training programs and as per our strategy under the existing situation that we are in India. We put more focus on ICT skill development... as you mentioned business has some challenges now but making contributions in terms of the talents continues.

"India will receive all the coverage we support, same as all the other countries in our region. We will provide support without the difference," Chen said.

