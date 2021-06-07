Hyatt Regency Mumbai suspends operations due to lack of funds

Hyatt Regency Mumbai suspends ops due to lack of funds

No details were provided on since when funds have not been forthcoming

  Jun 07 2021
Hyatt Regency Mumbai. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Global hospitality firm Hyatt Hotels Corporation has suspended operations at Hyatt Regency hotel in Mumbai, and said the property will remain closed till further notice.

"As a result of no funds forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to sustain the operations of the hotel, a decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations for Hyatt Regency Mumbai," Sunjae Sharma, Vice President and Country Head - India, Hyatt said in response to a query from PTI.

The hotel will remain closed until further notice, he added.

Sharma, however, did not provide any details on since when funds have not been forthcoming.

"Future reservations through Hyatt booking channels will remain temporarily unavailable," Sharma said.

At Hyatt, "our guests and colleagues are a top priority, and we are working closely with the hotel's owner to resolve this situation," he added.

