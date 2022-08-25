Hyundai expands N Line range

Hyundai expands N Line range; opens bookings for Venue N Line version

The compact SUV comes with various exterior and interior changes to give it a sporty styling, inspired by motorsport

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 25 2022, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 16:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has commenced bookings for Venue N Line, its second product under the performance-oriented N Line range, as it looks to cater to the customers looking for sporty vehicles.

The compact SUV comes with various exterior and interior changes to give it a sporty styling, inspired by motorsport.

In September last year, the automaker introduced the i20 N Line in the country.

"The Hyundai i20 N Line has already received a very strong response from India's enthusiastic community of millennials and Gen Z customers since its launch in 2021; now, with the introduction of Hyundai Venue N Line, we will further elevate fun driving SUV experiences for Indian customers, thereby building on this strong legacy in India," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said in a statement.

The model comes with a 1-litre turbo petrol engine mated with seven-speed DCT (automatic) transmission. 

Hyundai currently sells N Line in various regions like Europe, South Korea, the US and Russia, among others.

Its first N-branded vehicle was the i30 N, which made its debut in 2017. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
DH Wheels
Hyundai

What's Brewing

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

 