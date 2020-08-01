Hyundai Motor India sales drop 28% in July

Hyundai Motor India sales drop 28% in July

  Aug 01 2020
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 12:34 ist

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Saturday reported a 28 per cent decline in total sales to 41,300 units in July. The company had sold 57,310 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month were at 38,200 units as against 39,010 units in July 2019, down by 2 per cent. Exports were down 83 per cent at 3,100 units last month as compared to 18,300 units in the year-ago period. Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said the company has been able to contribute towards triggering the country's economic revival.

"With the changing trend of preference for personal mobility, our consistent efforts are towards fulfilling the customer needs and meeting the market demand," he said, adding that the company's sales in July were driven by the all-new Creta SUV, Venue and the new Verna sedan besides compact cars Elite i10 and Nios

