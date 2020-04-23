Hyundai Motor Q1 profit slides 44%, far below forecasts, as coronavirus hits demand

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday first-quarter net profit slumped 44% from a year earlier as the spreading coronavirus outbreak hit demand for cars worldwide.
Net profit for January-March was 463 billion won ($376 million), far below an average Refinitiv estimate of 607 billion won drawn from 15 analysts.
($1 = 1,230.6800 won)
I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots
Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner
Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free
'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'
2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU
Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'
Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study
Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23
India running out of oil storage space as demand falls