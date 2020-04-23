Hyundai Motor Q1 profit slides 44%, far below forecasts

Hyundai Motor Q1 profit slides 44%, far below forecasts, as coronavirus hits demand

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Apr 23 2020, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 11:11 ist
Reuters/File photo

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday first-quarter net profit slumped 44% from a year earlier as the spreading coronavirus outbreak hit demand for cars worldwide.

Net profit for January-March was 463 billion won ($376 million), far below an average Refinitiv estimate of 607 billion won drawn from 15 analysts.

($1 = 1,230.6800 won)

