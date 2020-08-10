Hyundai Motor shares rise on EV plan announcement

Hyundai Motor shares rise as much as 10% on EV plan announcement

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Aug 10 2020, 07:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 08:18 ist
Credit: Reuters/file

Hyundai Motor Co stock jumped as much as 10.2% on Monday to its highest price since May 2018, after the automaker said it would create a family of Ioniq-brand electric vehicles (EVs) as it aims to become the third-largest EV maker by 2025.

The shares reached as much as to 162,000 won ($136.47) in a broader KOSPI market that was up 0.7% as of 1252 GMT.

Other auto shares also rose, with affiliate Kia Motors Corp rising 5.6% and parts suppliers Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd and Mando Corp climbing as much as 7.4% and 5.3% respectively.

Hyundai Motor Group leader Euisun Chung last month said Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors aim to sell 1 million battery-driven electric vehicles in 2025, together targeting more than 10% of the global market share for such vehicles.

Starting in early 2021, Hyundai said it plans to introduce three all-electric models under the Ioniq brand.

They include the Ioniq 5, a midsize crossover based on the 2019 Hyundai 45 concept; in 2022, the Ioniq 6 sedan, based on the Hyundai Prophecy concept unveiled earlier this year; and in early 2024, the Ioniq 7, a large crossover.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hyundai
Stock Markets
South Korea
Electric Vehicles

What's Brewing

The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions

The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions

Wallets of Wall Street are with Biden, if not hearts

Wallets of Wall Street are with Biden, if not hearts

Asymptomatic patients may be key to vaccine development

Asymptomatic patients may be key to vaccine development

Kanpur man returns home two days after being 'buried'

Kanpur man returns home two days after being 'buried'

 