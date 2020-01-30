Hyundai rolls out 3 millionth car from Chennai plant

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Thursday rolled out 3 millionth car for export from its expansive plant at Irungattukottai here.

HMIL CEO and Managing Director S S Kim said that the 3 millionth car - a Hyundai Aura (Grand i10 for export markets) to the Colombian market will be exported via sea from the Chennai Port.

The company, which began its operations in 1998, exported its first car from the plant to Nepal in 1999 and it has exported 30 lakh cars in 21 years. HMIL exports 10 models to 88 countries spread across four continents including Africa and Europe.

"The fastest Made in India 30 millionth car export roll out is a significant milestone in HMIL's journey," Kim told journalists at the Irungattukottai plant.

P Ravindran, Chairman, Chennai Port Trust, said that the management was proud and happy to be associated with HMIL in export of three million cars from the city.