Hyundai sales drop 21% in November

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent decline in total sales to 46,910 units in November.

The company had sold 59,200 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 24 per cent to 37,001 units, against 48,800 units in November 2020, the company added.

Exports declined 5 per cent to 9,909 units, compared to 10,400 units in November last year.

The sales in November have been affected on account of the ongoing semiconductor shortage situation, the company stated.

The automaker will continue to make all efforts to mitigate the situation, it added. 

