Hyundai sales rise 38% to 63,201 units in September

Hyundai sales rise 38% to 63,201 units in September

Exports last month rose to 13,501 units from 12,704 units in the year-ago period

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2022, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 14:53 ist

Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said its wholesales increased by 38 per cent to 63,201 units in September.

The automaker had dispatched 45,791 units to its dealers in September 2021.

The company said its domestic wholesales stood at 49,700 units last month, up 50 per cent compared to 33,087 units in September 2021.

Exports last month rose to 13,501 units from 12,704 units in the year-ago period.

"With the excellent resilience shown by the Indian economy over the last few quarters, the festive season has further fuelled the demand momentum. All three of our new launches -- Venue, Venue N Line and Tucson -- have received unprecedented customer response," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

Besides, Creta continues to dominate the mid SUV space with an increase of 36 per cent in bookings for September over the last year, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Hyundai
Automobile
sales

What's Brewing

Elon Musk unveils Tesla humanoid robot, may cost $20K

Elon Musk unveils Tesla humanoid robot, may cost $20K

Where are the sports dramas in Kannada?

Where are the sports dramas in Kannada?

Smart designs for your car park

Smart designs for your car park

Whackyverse | Jodo dojo

Whackyverse | Jodo dojo

The uncertain life of a street artist

The uncertain life of a street artist

Open Sesame | Iran protests

Open Sesame | Iran protests

Gandhi, a man of many abilities

Gandhi, a man of many abilities

You need to be consistent to stay relevant: Madhuri

You need to be consistent to stay relevant: Madhuri

DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president

 