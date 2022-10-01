Hyundai sales rise 38% to 63,201 units in September

Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said its wholesales increased by 38 per cent to 63,201 units in September.

The automaker had dispatched 45,791 units to its dealers in September 2021.

The company said its domestic wholesales stood at 49,700 units last month, up 50 per cent compared to 33,087 units in September 2021.

Exports last month rose to 13,501 units from 12,704 units in the year-ago period.

"With the excellent resilience shown by the Indian economy over the last few quarters, the festive season has further fuelled the demand momentum. All three of our new launches -- Venue, Venue N Line and Tucson -- have received unprecedented customer response," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

Besides, Creta continues to dominate the mid SUV space with an increase of 36 per cent in bookings for September over the last year, he added.