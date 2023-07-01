Hyundai sales up 5% in June to 65,601 units

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Saturday said its total wholesales increased 5 per cent to 65,601 units in June 2023.

The automaker had dispatched a total of 62,351 units to dealers in June 2022.

Domestic sales rose 2 per cent to 50,001 units last month from 49,001 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Exports in June rose 17 per cent to 15,600 units as compared with 13,350 units in the same month last year, it added.

"There is a positive customer traction for all our products and Verna, Creta, and Tucson have attained leadership positions in their respective segments in the first half of CY23," HMIL COO Tarun Garg noted.

The company is now looking forward to introducing Exter SUV in the market, he added.