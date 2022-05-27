Hyundai to invest Rs 1,400 crore in Telangana

Auto major Hyundai has announced an investment of Rs 1,400 crore in the upcoming Telangana Mobility Valley, where it would set up proving grounds.

Hyundai will be a stakeholder and a consortium partner in the first of its kind New Mobility Valley planned by the Telangana government.

The announcement was made during a meeting of Hyundai President and CIO Youngcho Chi with Telangana's industries minister KT Rama Rao at the Telangana Pavilion in Davos. Other collaborations were also discussed in the meeting, sources said.

“Telangana is the first state to set up a Mobility Valley and Hyundai's presence will further strengthen the mobility sector in the state,” KTR said while assuring Hyundai leadership team of total support from his government in setting up of the proving grounds.

“It is our government’s endeavor to develop Telangana into an automotive powerhouse,” KTR said on Thursday.

Facility for Tuberculosis diagnostic kits

Sweden headquartered EMPE Diagnostics has announced the setting up of its global production facility for Tuberculosis diagnostic kits in Hyderabad's Genome Valley.

The facility aims to produce two million TB diagnostic kits per month, to be sold globally. The company is investing around Rs 25 crore for the purpose and will employ around 25 people.

Currently, EMPE Diagnostics is conducting clinical evaluations of their TB diagnostic kits in at least five countries.

EMPE Diagnostics has further plans of investing around Rs 50 crore in the facility generating additional employment for about 150 people. Over the years, the company plans to invest around €25 million in the facility, a press statement said.

KTR met Dr Pavan Asalapuram, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of EMPE Diagnostics at the World Economic Forum, Davos.

Dr Asalapuram said that among the top 30 high TB burden countries, India has more TB patients while Eastern EU countries contain the highest proportion of multi-drug resistance patients.

"Two out of three patients receive incorrect antibiotics and keep spreading drug-resistant TB in the community. Covid-19 has pushed the progress on TB to at-least 10 years back. So, detection of TB and treating it with correct antibiotics has become much more important than before,” Dr Asalapuram said.