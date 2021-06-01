Hyundai total sales dip 48% to 30,703 units in May

Hyundai total sales dip 48% to 30,703 units in May over April

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2021, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 17:53 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday reported total sales of 30,703 units in May, a decline of 48 per cent from 59,203 units it had sold in April this year as coronavirus-induced restrictions across states hit dispatches to dealers.

Domestic sales stood at 25,001 units last month as against 49,002 units in April, a dip of 49 per cent. Exports were at 5,702 units last month, down 44 per cent from 10,201 units in April, the company said in a statement. 

