Hyundai total sales rise 3.5 per cent to 58,201 units in April

Hyundai total sales rise 3.5% to 58,201 units in April

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2023, 16:23 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 16:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said its total sales increased by 3.5 per cent to 58,201 units in April.

The automaker had dispatched 56,201 units in April 2022. The company's domestic wholesales last month rose by 13 per cent to 49,701 units as compared with 44,001 units in the year-ago period.

Exports, however, declined to 8,500 units last month from 12,200 units in April 2022.

"This strong growth has been backed by an overwhelming response to the recently launched all-new Verna that has more than doubled its volumes from its earlier version," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The automaker looks to carry forward this momentum with a soon-to-be-launched SUV, Hyundai Exter, he added.

