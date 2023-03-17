'I have no clue,' says outgoing TCS CEO on future plans

'I have no clue...,' says outgoing TCS CEO on future plans

Gopinathan said that he has no plans to assume an advisory role at TCS

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 17 2023, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 14:40 ist
Rajesh Gopinathan file photo. Credit: Reuters Photo

The outgoing CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Rajesh Gopinathan on Friday said that he decided to step down at the end of FY23 after deep reflection and discussion with the TCS Chairman.

On future plans, Gopinathan said that he has "no clue". "I have no clue what is next but would explore options post my exit," he said.

Also read | Transition to be smooth: TCS new CEO Krithivasan

“I had made a decision that the day my mind is not fully into the job, I will step down. This is not a seat where I think about my future, this is a seat where I have to think about the future of TCS. The moment the mind wanders to my future, I knew it was better to have someone else sit on this seat,” Gopinathan added.

He also exuded confidence that the company was in good hands, given the rich experience of the CEO-designate (K Krithivasan) on BFSI sector. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tata Consultancy Services
Rajesh Gopinathan
Business News
TCS

Related videos

What's Brewing

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

India falls hard for extravagant pre-wedding videos

India falls hard for extravagant pre-wedding videos

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

B'luru railway murder: Woman killed by husband’s kin

B'luru railway murder: Woman killed by husband’s kin

Oscars welcome, but what do they signal?

Oscars welcome, but what do they signal?

 