'I have no clue...,' says outgoing TCS CEO on future plans

The outgoing CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Rajesh Gopinathan on Friday said that he decided to step down at the end of FY23 after deep reflection and discussion with the TCS Chairman.

On future plans, Gopinathan said that he has "no clue". "I have no clue what is next but would explore options post my exit," he said.

“I had made a decision that the day my mind is not fully into the job, I will step down. This is not a seat where I think about my future, this is a seat where I have to think about the future of TCS. The moment the mind wanders to my future, I knew it was better to have someone else sit on this seat,” Gopinathan added.

He also exuded confidence that the company was in good hands, given the rich experience of the CEO-designate (K Krithivasan) on BFSI sector.