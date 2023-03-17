'I have no clue,' says outgoing TCS CEO on future plans

'I have no clue...,' says outgoing TCS CEO on future plans

Gopinathan said that he has no plans to assume an advisory role at TCS

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 17 2023, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 10:22 ist
Rajesh Gopinathan file photo. Credit: Reuters Photo

The outgoing CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Rajesh Gopinathan on Friday said that he decided to step down at the end of FY23 after deep reflection and discussion with the TCS Chairman.

On future plans, Gopinathan said, "I have no clue what I am going to do."

In an interview with the CNBC TV18, Gopinathan said that he had no plans to assume an advisory role at TCS. 

TCS CEO designate Krithivasan said his priorities will be to work with the outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan to understand what is going on in the rest of TCS and customer needs. 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tata Consultancy Services
Rajesh Gopinathan
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

India falls hard for extravagant pre-wedding videos

India falls hard for extravagant pre-wedding videos

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

B'luru railway murder: Woman killed by husband’s kin

B'luru railway murder: Woman killed by husband’s kin

Oscars welcome, but what do they signal?

Oscars welcome, but what do they signal?

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

Bengaluru receives first splash of pre-monsoon showers

Bengaluru receives first splash of pre-monsoon showers

 