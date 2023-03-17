'I have no clue...,' says outgoing TCS CEO on future plans

The outgoing CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Rajesh Gopinathan on Friday said that he decided to step down at the end of FY23 after deep reflection and discussion with the TCS Chairman.

On future plans, Gopinathan said, "I have no clue what I am going to do."

In an interview with the CNBC TV18, Gopinathan said that he had no plans to assume an advisory role at TCS.

TCS @TCS outgoing CEO on his life after stepping down : "I have no clue what I am going to do." Adds he has no plans to assume an advisory role @DeccanHerald — Dhanya Skariachan (@DhanyaTweets) March 17, 2023

TCS CEO designate Krithivasan said his priorities will be to work with the outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan to understand what is going on in the rest of TCS and customer needs.

More to follow...