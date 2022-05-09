High fuel prices unlikely to impact travel demand: IATA

IATA boss says high fuel prices not likely to impact travel demand for now

Reuters
Reuters, Riyadh,
  • May 09 2022, 17:32 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 17:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) does not expect high fuel prices to dent travel demand in the near term, but could later this year or next, Director General Willie Walsh said on Monday.

“What we’re seeing at the moment is not in any way deterring people from travel,” Willie Walsh told an industry event in Riyadh, adding that current indications are showing that the industry's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating.

