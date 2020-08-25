ICEA welcomes Uttar Pradesh's electronic manufacturing policy

The mobile handset manufacturing industry has hailed Uttar Pradesh government’s latest electronics manufacturing policy to incentivise producers with benefits worth Rs 40,000 crore and generate 4 lakh direct jobs in the next five years.

We are confident that with such incentivization/ policy support the state would further witness the accelerated establishment of units in short to medium term periods,” Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Specific policy initiatives such as allowing dormitory facilities to be established within the manufacturing premises/location is a welcome step by the State Government. The one lakh crore plus mobile phone production which looks so big today in UP will fade away as marginal when the industry truly goes global”, he said.

