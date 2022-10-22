ICICI Bank Q2 consolidated net profit jumps 31% to Rs 8,006.99 crore

ICICI Bank Q2 consolidated net profit jumps 31%

The bank's total income grew to Rs 31,088 Cr in the reporting quarter, while the overall expenses climbed to Rs 19,408 Cr from Rs 18,027 Cr

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 22 2022, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 16:22 ist
A security guard sits outside an ICICI bank branch in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters File Photo

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 31.43 per cent jump in its September quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 8,006.99 crore.

On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender reported a 37.14 per cent rise in September quarter net profit at Rs 7,557.84 crore, as against Rs 5,510.95 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's total income grew to Rs 31,088 crore in the reporting quarter, while the overall expenses climbed to Rs 19,408 crore from Rs 18,027 crore.

The provisions reduced to Rs 1,644.52 crore as against Rs 2,713.48 crore in the year-ago period, but were up when compared with the Rs 1,143.82 crore in the June quarter.

The bank scrip had closed 2.13 per cent up at Rs 907.15 apiece on the BSE on Friday, as against gains of 0.18 per cent on the benchmark.

