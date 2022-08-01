ICICI Bank raises lending rate by 15 bps

ICICI Bank raises lending rate by 15 bps

The rates have been increased across all tenors under the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) system

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2022, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 16:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

ICICI Bank, the second-largest private sector lender, on Monday raised its lending rates by 0.15 per cent across all tenors in anticipation of a rate hike by the RBI later this week.

The rates have been increased across all tenors under the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) system, a move that will make EMI expensive for those who availed loans benchmarked against MCLR.

Under the revised rates, effective August 1, the bank’s one-year MCLR increased by 15 basis points or 0.15 per cent to 7.90 per cent, while the overnight MCLR rose to 7.65 per cent, as per information posted on the bank's website.

Also Read | Earnings, macro data, RBI interest rate decision to drive markets this week, say analysts

The one-year MCLR is considered important from a retail loans perspective, as a bank’s long-term loans like home loans are linked to this rate.

The rate hike comes ahead of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting later this week. It is widely expected that the MPC would hike interest rates to tame high inflation.

Last week, mortgage lender HDFC increased its lending rate by 0.25 per cent.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) also hiked its reference rates on housing loans and MSME loans by 25 basis points in line with other players.

The new rates will be applicable for new customers from August 1 and for existing borrowers from August 5 onwards.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ICICI Bank
RBI
Business News
MCLR

What's Brewing

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

 