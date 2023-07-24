ICICI Bank shares gain 1% post June quarter earnings

ICICI Bank shares gain 1% post June quarter earnings

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, ICICI Bank reported a 44% jump in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter of 2023-24 to Rs 10,636 crore.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 24 2023, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 14:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File photo

Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday gained more than one per cent in morning trade on the bourses after the company reported a 44 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

In the early trade, the stock rose 1.13 per cent to Rs 1,002.25 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it advanced by 0.58 per cent to Rs 1,002.75 per piece.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 98.71 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 66,782.97 points.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, ICICI Bank reported a 44 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter of 2023-24 to Rs 10,636 crore compared to the year-ago period.

The second largest private sector lender's standalone net profit increased 39.7 per cent to Rs 9,648 crore.

Its total standalone income in the first quarter rose to Rs 38,763 crore from Rs 28,337 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

Its core net interest income grew 38 per cent to Rs 18,227 crore on the back of an 18 per cent loan growth and the net interest margin expanding to 4.78 per cent.

"ICICI Bank reported another strong quarter (RoA of 2.4 per cent), led by robust loan growth, stable asset quality and a slight decline in margins," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a research note.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ICICI Bank
Net Profit
BSE

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

 