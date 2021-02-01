JUST IN
Budget 2021 | FM Sitharaman's 'bahi khata' goes digital Myanmar military stages coup, Suu Kyi detained GST revenues touch record high of Rs 1.20L crore in Jan Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms Budget 2021 key to address India's banking mess DH Sparks | Decoding the 'bahi khata' of Budget 2021
ICICI Bank stock hits record high on upbeat Q3 results

ICICI Bank shares hits record high on upbeat December quarter results

On Saturday, ICICI Bank reported a robust 19% y-o-y increase in net profit for the three months ended Dec 31

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 01 2021, 10:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 10:40 ist
Credit: DH Photo/B H Shivakumar

Shares of ICICI Bank rose as much as 5.2 per cent to an all-time high on Monday, after India's second-largest private lender reported strong December quarter results buoyed by improved loan growth.

On Saturday, ICICI Bank reported a robust 19 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the three months ended December 31, although provisions also rose.

Net profit rose to 49.39 billion rupees ($677.72 million) in the December quarter, compared with 41.46 billion rupees a year ago.

The bank "is best placed among peer banks given its low exposure towards riskier segments in current scenario," analysts at brokerage PhilipCapital said in a note.

"With strong balance sheet and capital position, the bank is geared to capitalise growth opportunity in the system."

Follow live updates from the stock market here

Other analysts said the bank's strong performance in its loan book, growing 10 per cent year-on-year in the December quarter, was led by retail, with sustainable growth coming from home loans and business banking.

ICICI's robust loan growth comes despite tepid system-wide credit expansion, which has been in low single digits in the current financial year.

"Strong liability side, capital position and growing digital capabilities should help the bank maintain robust operating profits," Ambit Capital said in a note.

ICICI's total deposits rose 22 per cent year-on-year to 8.74 trillion rupees, with term deposits rising 26 per cent.

ICICI was the top boost to the bluechip Nifty 50 index, which was up 0.7 per cent.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

ICICI Bank
Results
business
Markets

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 