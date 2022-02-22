IDFC Bank CEO gifts 9 lakh shares to house help, driver

IDFC FIRST Bank MD & CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore to trainer, driver, support staff

Earlier too, the CEO had gifted shares in his personal capacity to some individuals unrelated to him

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 22 2022, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 14:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan has gifted 9 lakh shares of the bank held by him, worth over Rs 3.95 crore, to five individuals, including his trainer, house help and driver, to help them purchase homes.

These five people are unrelated to the top official of the private sector bank.

Earlier too, he had gifted shares in his personal capacity to some individuals unrelated to him.

V Vaidyanathan, managing director and chief executive officer, has gifted 9 lakh equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank held by him, on February 21, 2022, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

He has gifted 3 lakh shares to his trainer Ramesh Raju; 2 lakh shares each to house help Pranjal Narvekar and driver Algarsamy C Munapar; and 1 lakh shares each to office support staff Deepak Pathare and househelp Santosh Jogale.

Calculated at Monday's closing price of Rs 43.90 apiece on BSE, the value of the 9 lakh shares gifted by Vaidyanathan comes out to be Rs 3,95,10,000.

In addition, the bank said Rukmani Social Welfare Trust has disposed of 2 lakh equity shares to support social activities.

"Thus, total shares disposed for gifts and social activities is 11 lakh equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank, and it is submitted as part of these disclosures, that there are no direct or indirect benefits derived by V Vaidyanathan from these transactions," it added.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

idfc bank
IDFC
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Why Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Hindus who don’t vote for me have Muslim blood: BJP MLA

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Saha 'won't reveal' name of journalist who sent texts

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

 