IDFC Mutual Fund to be rebranded as Bandhan MF soon

IDFC Mutual Fund to be rebranded as Bandhan MF from Monday

The underlying investment strategy, processes, and team will remain the same despite the re-branding

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Mar 11 2023, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 22:00 ist
The Bandhan MF logo will resemble the Bandhan Bank logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Bandhan Financial Holdings-led consortium is set to launch a new brand identity for IDFC Mutual Fund, which will be effective from March 13, a statement said on Saturday. As a result, the fund house's schemes will be renamed, with the word ‘Bandhan’ replacing 'IDFC' in each of them. The new brand logo will also be unveiled, closely resembling the Bandhan Bank logo, but with additional colours and styling, the statement said.

Also Read | Indian banks' gross NPA could fall to 4% by March 2024

Regulators had objected to the use of Bandhan Bank logo for mutual fund operations. IDFC Asset Management Company was acquired by the consortium, which comprises Bandhan Financial Holdings Limited, GIC, and ChrysCapital. Bandhan holds 60 per cent of the acquired entity, with control of operations, while the other two will hold 20 per cent each in the AMC. BFHL will be the sponsor of the mutual fund.

The underlying investment strategy, processes, and team will remain the same, so investors can benefit from the same high-quality investment approach that the fund house is reputed for, the statement said. The new brand identity is expected to help the company strengthen its market position and boost investor confidence in its offerings. The company will also continue to focus on providing innovative and client-centric solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IDFC
Bandhan Bank
Mutual Funds
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Two cheetahs released into wild at Kuno National Park

Two cheetahs released into wild at Kuno National Park

Will India create history at the Oscars?

Will India create history at the Oscars?

Even in the UK, Gen Z is embracing sobriety

Even in the UK, Gen Z is embracing sobriety

Oscars flashback: Indian men who rocked the red carpet

Oscars flashback: Indian men who rocked the red carpet

Millie is 'ready to wrap up' 'Stranger Things'

Millie is 'ready to wrap up' 'Stranger Things'

Garbage piles up in France after pension reform protest

Garbage piles up in France after pension reform protest

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

 