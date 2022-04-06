IEA to release additional 60 mn barrels of crude oil from reserves

Countries in the International Energy Agency will release an additional 60 million barrels of oil from reserves, sources familiar with matter said on Wednesday, as the West tries to control energy prices that have spiked during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The release can be also thought of as a 120 million barrel IEA draw as it includes 60 million barrels from a 180 million barrel US release announced recently by US President Joe Biden, the sources said.
