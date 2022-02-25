IIFL Securities pays over Rs 2 cr to settle Sebi case

IIFL Securities pays over Rs 2 cr to settle case with Sebi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 25 2022, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 20:22 ist
Sebi. Credit: Reuters photo

IIFL Securities on Friday paid settlement amount of over Rs 2 crore to markets regulator Sebi in order to settle a case.

The company was alleged to have violated stock brokers regulation as well as Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices regulation.

It was alleged that IIFL Wealth Management Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd knowingly manipulated the reference price of Alkem Laboratories for a block deal.

Sebi had conducted an examination of block deals to check any manipulation of reference price considered for execution of block deal trades in the scrip of Alkem Laboratories.

Pending the proceedings, IIFL Securities proposed to settle the case without admitting or denying the guilt.

The High Powered Advisory Committee of Sebi considered the settlement terms proposed by the company and recommended the case for settlement on payment of Rs 2,21,92,125.

Sebi noted that the amount was remitted by the firm in February. "Therefore, in view of the acceptance of the settlement terms and the receipt of settlement amount as above by SEBI, the instant adjudication proceedings initiated against the Noticee... dated April 16, 2021 are disposed of," it added.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sebi
business
Business News

What's Brewing

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

 