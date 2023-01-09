Vikas Purohit to head Meta's global business in India

IIM Bangalore alumnus, ex-Tata CLiq CEO Vikas Purohit appointed Meta's India head of global business

Meta said Purohit will spearhead the company’s strategic relationship with the country’s leading brands and agencies

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 09 2023, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 13:20 ist
Vikas Purohit. Credit: Meta

Technology and social media giant Meta on Monday announced that it has appointed Vikas Purohit as the Director of Global Business Group in India, the company said in a statement.

Meta said Purohit will spearhead the company’s "strategic relationship with the country’s leading brands and agencies to drive Meta’s revenue growth across key channels in India".

He will report to Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India.

Former CEO of Tata CLiq, Vikas Purohit comes with over 20 years of experience and has worked with companies such as Amazon, Reliance and Aditya Birla Group.

He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Check out DH's latest videos

