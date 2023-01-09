IIM Bangalore alumnus, ex-Tata CLiq CEO Vikas Purohit appointed Meta's India head of global business

Technology and social media giant Meta on Monday announced that it has appointed Vikas Purohit as the Director of Global Business Group in India, the company said in a statement.

Meta said Purohit will spearhead the company’s "strategic relationship with the country’s leading brands and agencies to drive Meta’s revenue growth across key channels in India".

He will report to Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India.

Former CEO of Tata CLiq, Vikas Purohit comes with over 20 years of experience and has worked with companies such as Amazon, Reliance and Aditya Birla Group.

He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.