IIT graduate gets Rs 1,500 cr stake in Coinbase

IIT graduate gets Rs 1,500 cr stake in Coinbase, 15 months after joining

Surojit Chatterjee joins Coinbase founder to form a stake worth more than $16 billion together

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 15 2021, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 23:54 ist
Surojit Chatterjee, Chief Product Officer, Coinbase. Credit: LinkedIn/Surojit Chatterjee

After the first volatile day of trading in New York, Surojit Chatterjee has accounted his stake in US crypto exchange firm, Coinbase at $180.8 million ( ₹1,500 crore). Chatterjee joined the firm a mere 15 months ago, after leaving Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

Coinbase is the biggest US Crypto exchange which went public despite Bitcoin not only trading at an all time high, but dominated the 2020 trading volume along with Ethereum. Coinbase's shares opened at $381, giving it a valuation of close to $100 billion. The price rose to almost $430 before retreating to close at $328.28, according to Bloomberg.

Also Read | Coinbase shares jump 10% day after Nasdaq debut

Surojit Chatterjee is a Bsc. graduate from IIT Kharagpur, who joined Coinbase last February. Prior to that, he led Google's shopping platform after being the head of product and delivery for mobile search ads and AdSense. He also briefly worked at Flipkart.

Hailed as one of the winners of the firm's Nasdaq Inc. debut, Chatterjee joins Coinbase founders Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam to form a stake worth more than $16 billion together, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s also set to receive share options within the next five years that are currently worth about $465.5 million ( ₹3,500 crore), according to Bloomberg.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coinbase
Nasdaq
Bitcoin
Cryptocurrencies

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

 