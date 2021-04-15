IIT graduate gets Rs 1,500 cr stake in Coinbase, 15 months after joining

After the first volatile day of trading in New York, Surojit Chatterjee has accounted his stake in US crypto exchange firm, Coinbase at $180.8 million ( ₹1,500 crore). Chatterjee joined the firm a mere 15 months ago, after leaving Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

Coinbase is the biggest US Crypto exchange which went public despite Bitcoin not only trading at an all time high, but dominated the 2020 trading volume along with Ethereum. Coinbase's shares opened at $381, giving it a valuation of close to $100 billion. The price rose to almost $430 before retreating to close at $328.28, according to Bloomberg.

Surojit Chatterjee is a Bsc. graduate from IIT Kharagpur, who joined Coinbase last February. Prior to that, he led Google's shopping platform after being the head of product and delivery for mobile search ads and AdSense. He also briefly worked at Flipkart.

Hailed as one of the winners of the firm's Nasdaq Inc. debut, Chatterjee joins Coinbase founders Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam to form a stake worth more than $16 billion together, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s also set to receive share options within the next five years that are currently worth about $465.5 million ( ₹3,500 crore), according to Bloomberg.