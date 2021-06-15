IKEA fined $1.2 mn in French employee spy case

IKEA found guilty, fined $1.2 mn in French employee spy case

The French branch of the Swedish company was accused of snooping on its workers over several years

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 15 2021, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 16:20 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

A French court on Tuesday ordered IKEA to pay a 1 million euros ($1.21 million) fine as the world's biggest furniture retailer was found guilty of spying on some of its employees in France.

The French branch of the Swedish company was accused of snooping on its workers over several years and breaching their privacy by reviewing records of their bank accounts and sometimes using fake employees to write up reports on staff.

IKEA
Sweden
business

