IKEA found guilty, fined $1.2 mn in French employee spy case

A French court on Tuesday ordered IKEA to pay a 1 million euros ($1.21 million) fine as the world's biggest furniture retailer was found guilty of spying on some of its employees in France.
The French branch of the Swedish company was accused of snooping on its workers over several years and breaching their privacy by reviewing records of their bank accounts and sometimes using fake employees to write up reports on staff.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion
In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay
Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley
NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space
In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents
'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav
Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid
DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit
Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma